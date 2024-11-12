Bank of France Predicts Zero Growth in Final Months of Year

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of France expects the economy to stagnate in the fourth quarter after growth was boosted by the Paris Olympics in the previous three months and as the political situation continues to add to business uncertainty.

Underlying activity should increase slightly at the end of the year, according to the central bank’s monthly survey of company chiefs for October and other indicators. But the comparison with the third quarter, when the Paris Games lifted output, will mechanically shave 0.2 percentage points off expansion.

This would mark the first quarter in nearly three years in which France has failed to record growth.

The French government is counting on the resilience of the economy as it attempts to close a gaping budget deficit. A slump in tax receipts amid slow consumption and investment is one of the key factors that has undermined public finances.

However, the debate over tens of billions of euros of tax increases and spending cuts that the minority government wants to push through next year has weighed on the business mood, casting a cloud over the broader economic outlook.

The Bank of France’s gauge of uncertainty remained at higher levels in October than before snap elections in the summer, with executives citing concerns over economic and fiscal policy, the central bank said on Tuesday.

