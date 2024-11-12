Meta Unveils Less Targeted Ads to Allay EU Regulators’ Concerns

The Meta logo on a smartphone in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is rolling back ad targeting for European users in a bid to address European Union concerns over the company’s subscription model.

Europeans will be able to switch on “less personalized ads” while using its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, the company announced in a blog post on Tuesday. The feature provides an alternative to paying a subscription fee to prevent Meta from harvesting vast amounts of data to deliver targeted advertising.

Meta said it will target ads to users who opt into the feature based on their gender, age, location and activity on the apps within a two-hour window. It will also debut a new ad format, dubbed “ad break,” that lingers on the page and can’t be scrolled past for 2-3 seconds.

Meta’s previous “pay or consent” model — with users facing the binary option of either subscribing or giving Meta access to their data — had put the company in the EU’s cross-hairs under the bloc’s antitrust rulebook, the Digital Markets Act. Since the law’s passage, EU regulators have increasingly sought to rein in Big Tech with hefty fines that have the potential to reach 10% or more of their global annual sales.

In July the European Commission told Meta that the set-up was in breach of DMA’s rules on the use of personal data, and that European users should be allowed to access less personalized versions of Meta’s products.

“While this new choice is designed to give people an additional control over their data and ad experience, it may result in ads that are less relevant to a person’s interests,” the company said on Tuesday.

Meta also cut the monthly price for its ad-free subscription from €9.99 to €5.99 a month on the web and from €12.99 to €7.99 on mobile.

Meta said that the less personalized ads feature was the second major change it had made to its business model in response to EU regulatory pressure this year. “The changes we’re announcing today meet EU regulator demands and go beyond what’s required by EU law,” the company said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the ad changes.

In July, Meta announced it would not release its open-source multi-modal AI model Llama due to EU regulation’s “unpredictable nature.” It followed clashes with the bloc’s watchdogs over Meta’s plans to scrape European users’ Facebook and Instagram public posts to train Llama.

In an emailed statement, commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said that the EU’s investigation into Meta is “ongoing.”

