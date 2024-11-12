PE-Backed Prison Health-Care Firm Wellpath Declares Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Wellpath Holdings Inc., one of the largest providers of health-care services to prisons and jails across the US, has filed bankruptcy after failing to meet its debt obligations while grappling with high labor costs.
The H.I.G. Capital-backed firm filed for Chapter 11 and listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion each.
Bloomberg reported the Nashville, Tennessee-based company was preparing a potential bankruptcy filing in early November. Moody’s Ratings had declared the company in default after it failed to repay a credit facility recently and deferred interest payments on other debts.
Wellpath is among a number of private equity-owned companies in the prison-services industry that have struggled under heavy debt loads in recent years. The industry faces pressures including high labor costs and public scrutiny from inmate advocacy groups and others.
Prison-phone provider Aventiv Technologies, backed by Platinum Equity, was looking to sell itself to avoid a potential bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported in October. H.I.G. is a former owner of Securus Technologies, now known as Aventiv.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.