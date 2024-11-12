Rocket Shares Dive as Home Lender Predicts Lower Revenue Ahead

Residential homes in Discovery Bay, California, US, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Mortgage rates in the US increased to the highest level since July.

(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Cos. shares slumped as much as 16% in late trading Tuesday after the online lender said it expects revenue to drop this quarter.

The firm, best known for its home loans, said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted revenue to fall to a range of $1.05 billion to $1.2 billion. Third-quarter adjusted revenue totaled $1.32 billion, according to a statement after the close of regular US trading.

Shares declined 10% to $14.15 at 4:45 p.m. in late New York trading, after earlier falling as low as $13.11. They closed at $15.54 in regular trading.

Home lenders have struggled with a sluggish mortgage market as interest rates have remained elevated from their pre-pandemic levels, though Rocket has eyed technology — and artificial intelligence in particular — as a way of setting itself apart from its rivals.

Rocket “delivered strong third-quarter results, expanding purchase and refinance market share, and increasing adjusted revenue by 32% year-over-year,” Chief Executive Officer Varun Krishna said in the statement.

