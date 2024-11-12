Trump Lawyers Get More Time to Argue for Dismissal of NY Case

Emil Bove, Donald Trump, and Todd Blanche at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on May 21

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is planning to ask a New York judge to throw out his hush-money conviction in the wake of his election victory, his latest attempt to quickly resolve myriad legal threats before he takes office.

Justice Juan Merchan, who oversees the case, agreed to give Trump and Manhattan prosecutors until Nov. 19 to make arguments about how the case should proceed. Merchan had been scheduled to rule Tuesday on Trump’s request for a new trial.

Trump had argued that his trial was tainted by witness testimony and other evidence that wouldn’t have been allowed under a new US Supreme Court standard on presidential immunity from criminal charges.

The move is a sign that Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing may be in doubt. The dismissal of the case, if granted, would erase one of the most immediate legal threats Trump faces ahead of his inauguration. The president-elect was convicted in May on 34 felony counts.

Trump’s lawyer Emil Bove said in an email to the court that the delay was warranted because there are “strong reasons” for dismissal of the case “in the interests of justice.”

“The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern,” Bove said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed to pause the case, citing the “unprecedented circumstances.” Trump’s election as president will “require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests” of the jury’s verdict and “the office of the President,” Bragg said.

