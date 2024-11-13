Accel Leads $145 Million Fundraising Round for Chaos Industries

(Bloomberg) -- Defense startup Chaos Industries landed $145 million in a Series B round led by Accel, more than doubling what it got in its initial fundraising effort.

The new funding will be used to further the development of advanced sensor, detection and communications technologies, Chaos Industries said Wednesday. The company’s Vanquish radar provides early warning and tracking capabilities against drones, missiles and aircraft.

“This funding will accelerate Chaos Industries’ ability to provide the cutting-edge technological solutions the US and its allies need to remain secure,” John Tenet, the company’s founder and co-chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The startup picked up a key new employee last month, naming former Texas congressman Will Hurd as chief strategy officer. Hurd served nine years in the CIA and spent time in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Chaos Industries raised $70 million last year in a Series A funding led by Joe Lonsdale’s 8VC, which also participated in the Series B round. Other investors in the Series B included Overmatch Ventures, Lerner Enterprises and existing insiders, Chaos Industries said. The company didn’t disclose its valuation.

