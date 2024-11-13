Allianz Sees Profit At Top End of Forecast After Strong Quarter

A logo above the Allianz SE office building in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Prague, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid and the City of London all reported take-up over the five-year average in the first half. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns Pacific Investment Management Co., slightly lifted its guidance for full-year profit after third-quarter profit rose, driven by its property-casualty insurance business.

Group operating profit increased 14% to €3.94 billion ($4.18 billion), the Munich-based company said on Wednesday, led by a 36% gain in the non-life business. It now expects full-year profit to be in the upper half of its forecast range of €13.8 billion to €15.8 billion.

Pimco attracted €24.8 billion from outside clients in the quarter, while its sister unit Allianz Global Investors recorded €5 billion in third-party outflows.

Allianz Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete is expected to lay out new targets for the company at a capital markets day in December, after increasing the dividend payout ratio and stepping up dealmaking. Asset management is one area where Allianz may consider strategic changes. Competitor Axa SA earlier this year announced the sale of its asset management unit to BNP Paribas SA.

Unlike Pimco, which is one of the world’s premier bond managers, AGI has long been seen as subscale with just a few hundred billion euros overseen for outside clients. Bloomberg reported previously that Allianz is looking into options for AGI, which could include tie-ups and partnerships.

“Allianz’s management has always been clear that they are interested in scale wherever they operated,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note last month. At Berenberg, analyst Michael Huttner said his base case scenario is that Allianz may consider selling a 51% AGI stake to a long-term partner.

