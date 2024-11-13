Blizzard Brings Back Old ‘Warcraft’ Games as Global Franchise Turns 30

(Bloomberg) -- The video-game publisher Blizzard will release new versions of several old Warcraft strategy games to commemorate the fantasy franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Blizzard, a division of Microsoft Corp., will release remastered versions of Warcraft: Orcs & Humans (1994) and Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness (1995), both of which will receive graphical overhauls as well as “some modernizations and quality-of-life changes,” the company said Wednesday.

Blizzard will also release a new “2.0” version of Warcraft III: Reforged, an overhaul of Warcraft III that was critically panned for bugs and missing features when it debuted in 2020. Since then, the company has been releasing updates to add features and fix problems. The new update will allow players to switch between several graphical modes, including classic and remastered.

Like many video-game companies, Blizzard has leaned on graphical remasters to fill out its catalog, repackaging old games such as StarCraft and Diablo II with modern interfaces and spruced-up graphics.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that the remasters were developed by a team within Blizzard along with external help. Previously, the company had a division dedicated to remastering classic games, but it was dismantled following the turbulent release of Warcraft III: Reforged, Bloomberg reported.

Blizzard was founded in 1991 and first broke out with the release of Warcraft: Orcs & Humans in 1994. The franchise spawned sequels, spinoffs and even a movie. The biggest game in the series, the online role-playing game World of Warcraft, will turn 20 this month. In a video presentation, Blizzard announced upcoming World of Warcraft content, including a raid in a goblin city and the addition of player housing.

Blizzard also said it will bring the mobile game Warcraft Rumble to PC and add new content to the card game Hearthstone throughout 2025, including a StarCraft-themed update.

