Cisco Gives Strong Revenue Forecast as Customers Upgrade Gear

(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave a strong revenue forecast for the current period, signaling an uptick in corporate spending on computer infrastructure.

Sales will be $13.75 billion to $13.95 billion in the fiscal second quarter, which ends in January, the company said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $13.74 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins attributed the growth in part to spending on artificial intelligence. Companies have been beefing up their computing systems to handle the flood of new AI software and services.

“Cisco is off to a strong start to fiscal 2025,” he said in the statement. “Our customers are investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for AI.”

Cisco shares was little changed in extended trading late Wednesday following the announcement. The stock had gained 17% this year, closing at $59.20 in New York.

Sales declined 6% to $13.8 billion in the first quarter, which ended Oct. 26. Still, that was better than the $13.77 billion estimated by analysts. The company said previously that customers were working through an excess of products. The sales growth expected in the current period would be the first gain in a year.

First-quarter profit was 91 cents a share, minus some items. Wall Street projected 87 cents. Orders expanded 20%, following an increase of 14% in the preceding three months.

For fiscal 2025, revenue will be $55.3 billion to $56.3 billion, Cisco said. It previously gave a range topping out at $56.2 billion.

Robbins has been trying to transform Cisco into a provider of networking services and software. While that push has added more recurring revenue to its balance sheet, a major chunk of its sales still comes from one-time installations of hardware equipment.

During its sales slowdown, Cisco took steps to trim its payroll. The San Jose, California-based company said three months ago that it would cut its workforce of 90,400 by about 7%. That led to expenses of about $1 billion, Cisco has said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.