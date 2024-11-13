CVC-Backed FineToday to List on Tokyo’s Prime Market in December

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese personal-care business FineToday Holdings Co. will debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market in December, with an estimated market value of ¥219.4 billion ($1.4 billion) based on the indicative price.

The CVC Capital Partners Plc-backed company’s initial public offering may raise as much as ¥88.3 billion globally, including overallotment option, based on its indicative price of ¥2,150, according to its filing Wednesday. The firm plans to list on Dec. 17.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Mizuho Financial Group Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and UBS Group AG are the joint global coordinators, according to the filing. Bloomberg News reported last week the Tokyo-based company picked the brokerages for its IPO.

FineToday was established in 2021 after being spun-off from Shiseido Co.’s personal-care products business. Shiseido earlier this year sold its 20% stake in FineToday to Oriental Beauty Holding, an entity backed by CVC, for an undisclosed amount.

