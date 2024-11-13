Hedge Fund SPX Hires Former AllianceBernstein Portfolio Manager

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian hedge fund SPX Capital has hired Robert Kim as a portfolio manager in a bid to expand its team focused on US equity investments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kim, who more recently was the chief investment officer of AllianceBernstein’s AB Arya Partners division, started at SPX this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. He’ll be based in New York.

At the new firm, he’ll be responsible for a book focused on US stocks, building long and short positions, the people said.

Kim didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

SPX Capital was launched in 2010 in Rio de Janeiro by Rogerio Xavier, Daniel Schneider and Bruno Pandolfi. The firm manages around 58 billion reais ($10 billion), ranking among Brazil’s largest hedge funds, and has 280 employees.

Its flagship Nimitz fund is up 10.8% this year, beating the 4.4% advance for the Anbima Hedge Fund Index, which tracks a basket of local hedge funds.

Earlier this year, the firm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s former trader Predee Anuvatnujotikul in Singapore — where one of its six offices is located.

