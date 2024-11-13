Leerink Partners Hires Bankers From Guggenheim, Gordon Dyal

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: A nurse works with the computer in the ICU on November 11, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Clinic Hospital's ICU Unit has a capacity for 48 beds and half of it is occupied by patients with coronavirus. Also, 30% of the total capacity of the hospital is occupied with patients with coronavirus. The activity in the Hospital is at 90%, with a 10% left for visits and delayed surgeries. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Leerink Partners, the health-care advisory firm, has continued a recent recruitment drive with hires from boutiques Guggenheim Securities and Gordon Dyal & Co., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Jason Truman and Grant Curry will join Leerink as senior managing directors, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Health-care specialist Truman joins from Guggenheim, where he has worked for more than five years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Curry has spent almost nine years at Gordon Dyal, advising on deals involving the likes of Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Amgen Inc., his LinkedIn profile shows.

Representatives for Leerink and Guggenheim declined to comment. A spokesperson for Gordon Dyal couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Jeff Leerink founded Leerink in 1995 as a health-care and life sciences-focused advisory firm before selling it to SVB Financial Group in 2019. He and his management team bought the investment bank back from the bankrupt former owner of Silicon Valley Bank last year.

Leerink has in recent months added bankers including PJT Partners Inc.’s Tom Davidson, Timothy Hotchandani from Rothschild & Co. and Bernhard Sakmann and Justin Reed from Evercore Inc.

