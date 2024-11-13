ADVERTISEMENT

Company News

Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher

By The Canadian Press
Bruce Winder, retail analyst of Bruce Winder Retail, talks with us about the company Lowblaw is willing to eliminate exclusivity clauses.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President’s Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.

The retailer, which includes Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart, says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $777 million or $2.53 for the quarter ended Oct. 5. The result compared with a profit of $621 million or $1.95 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $18.54 billion, up from $18.27 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales at its food stores were up 0.5 per cent. After excluding the unfavourable impact of the timing of Thanksgiving, the company says food store same-store sales were up about 1.3 per cent.

Drug retail same-store sales were up 2.9 per cent as pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales rose 6.3 per cent, but front store same-store sales fell 0.5 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.50 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $2.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.