Meta Wins Limits to FTC Instagram, WhatsApp Antitrust Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. will face a scaled-back antitrust trial over its alleged dominance of social networking after a federal judge threw out some allegations by the US Federal Trade Commission.

In a brief order on Wednesday, US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said he was narrowing the case. He accepted Meta’s arguments that some of its restrictions on its Facebook platform had legitimate business justifications.

In April, Meta asked Boasberg to dismiss the FTC’s suit outright, without a trial, arguing that the agency can’t prove consumers would be better off without its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The antitrust agency sued in 2020, alleging that the company illegally dominated the US personal social-networking market by buying up emerging rivals.

The judge is to schedule a trial date at a hearing this month.

