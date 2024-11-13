Saudi Fund to Sell Stake Worth About $1 Billion in Telecom Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is selling part of its stake in the kingdom’s main mobile-phone operator as it tries to raise cash for the government’s trillion-dollar economic transformation plan.

The Public Investment Fund plans to sell 100 million shares in Saudi Telecom Co., or a 2% stake, according to a statement on Wednesday. Based on the firm’s last closing price, the stake is valued at about $1 billion.

The PIF will remain STC’s largest shareholder post the sale, with a 64% holding.

The fund is the main entity tasked with driving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, an initiative that aims to diversify the oil-dependent economy. It was looking at lining up equity offerings in its portfolio companies as part of a push to raise cash, Bloomberg News has previously reported.

The PIF also raised $3.2 billion by offloading part of its stake in the mobile-phone operator in 2021. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and SNB Capital are joint global coordinators and bookrunners on the latest deal.

