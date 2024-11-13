Swedish Fintech Klarna Files for Widely Anticipated IPO in US

The Klarna logo on a smartphone arranged in Germantown, New York, US, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Consumers have embraced Buy Now, Pay Later products that allow them to pay for purchases in installments, but its not clear how many of these loans are out there. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish payments firm Klarna Group Plc has filed for an initial public offering in the US, ending months of speculation that the company was readying a stock market listing.

Klarna confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the IPO, it said in a statement at 1:50 a.m. Stockholm time. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined.

While no financial details were provided in the statement, analysts last month put Klarna’s implied valuation at about $14.6 billion after shareholder Chrysalis Investments Ltd increased the value of its stake in the fintech to £120.6 million ($154 million).

That would mark an improvement from the $6.7 billion price tag it garnered in its last fundraising round in 2022, but it’s all a far cry from the $45.6 billion price tag Klarna got in a 2021 fundraising round.

The formal start of listing proceedings has come despite turbulence in the company’s board room. In October, Klarna shareholders voted to oust a member of the company’s board of directors — Mikael Walther — after he and co-founder Victor Jacobsson repeatedly clashed with Chairman Mike Moritz and Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Klarna said in the statement that its public debut is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

