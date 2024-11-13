Tech Star Bob Lee’s Accused Killer Testifies in His Own Defense

(Bloomberg) -- Technology executive Bob Lee’s accused killer took the witness stand in his own defense, testifying about his martial arts training as he tries to convince a San Francisco jury that he didn’t pull the knife in a fatal confrontation on a city street last year.

Nima Momeni told jurors Wednesday that he trained in Krav Maga, the Israeli military style of martial arts. The testimony builds on his lawyer’s argument at the start of the trial a month ago that Lee was the aggressor and Momeni was trying to protect himself.

Lee was revered by the Bay Area’s tech community as a master coder who helped develop Google’s Android and Square’s Cash App before becoming a top executive at MobileCoin. The April 2023 killing of the 43-year-old father of two drew nationwide attention and at first fueled speculation that he was a random victim of violence in a city falling into post-pandemic lawlessness.

The narrative shifted sharply when police arrested Momeni, a technology entrepreneur who knew Lee, and charged him with premeditated murder.

Prosecutors have argued that Momeni was an “overprotective, wanna-be tough guy” who stabbed Lee following an argument over whether the executive had an inappropriate relationship with Momeni’s sister, Khazar.

The defense contends Lee had been binging on cocaine and sleeping little before he tried to attack Momeni, who then grabbed the knife and redirected it at Lee. He died in the hospital hours after he called 911 for help and was found bleeding from multiple wounds, including one that pierced his heart.

Momeni, dressed in a blue suit, told the jury that he arrived in the US from Iran when he was 15, alongside his mother and sister, as they sought to escape his allegedly abusive father. He apologized for getting emotional after he appeared to wipe away a tear with a tissue while describing the abuse.

Momeni testified that he first met Lee just a couple of days before the fatal encounter, saying Khazar “always spoke highly of him.” When the two men met, Lee “was energized, super chatty,” Momeni said. “He was coming from a party. I forget which one.”

Momeni also said his sister’s “drug addiction had taken over everything.” Drug use by Momeni, Khazar and Lee has been a frequent topic of witness testimony during the trial.

Before Wednesday, the most dramatic testimony came from Khazar, who sought to defend her brother but acknowledged on the stand that her memory was foggy because she’d been on a drug bender before and after Lee’s death.

