Applied Materials Forecast Spurs Concern About Chip Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the largest US maker of chip-manufacturing equipment, gave a disappointing revenue forecast, signaling that some semiconductor customers may be holding off on orders.

Fiscal first-quarter sales will be about $7.15 billion, the company said in a statement Thursday. That compares with a $7.25 billion average of analysts’ estimates.

Massive spending on artificial intelligence computing has fueled demand for the most advanced chips — and, in turn, the machines needed to produce them. But other sectors of the industry are slowing down. Some makers of chips for industrial equipment and vehicles, for instance, have reported sluggish demand.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell about 3% in extended trading following the announcement. They earlier closed at $186 in New York, leaving them up 15% in 2024.

Applied Materials’ main customers are some of the biggest companies in the chip industry, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp. Those manufacturers order gear well ahead of starting production, making Applied Materials’ forecasts a barometer for future demand.

The company’s profit outlook was stronger. Excluding some items, earnings will be roughly $2.29 a share in first quarter, which runs through January. The average projection was $2.28 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fourth-quarter results also exceeded estimates. Profit was $2.32 a share, excluding some items, with revenue rising 4.8% to $7.05 billion. Analysts estimated $2.19 a share in earnings and $6.97 billion in sales.

Despite tightening trade restrictions, Applied Materials saw its sales surge in China during recent quarters. Chipmakers in that country use its machines to produce less sophisticated chips — ones that aren’t subject to the trade curbs. That business has been booming as China tries to build up its semiconductor economy, but spending has begun to slow.

China sales accounted for 30% of Applied Materials’ revenue last quarter, down from 44% a year earlier.

Applied Materials also has seen tepid demand for its ICAPS business — chip equipment for components going into internet-connected appliances, communications, autos, power control and sensors.

Chief Executive Officer Gary Dickerson said he remains confident that AI and new types of chips will keep the industry growing.

“Applied has leadership in all the advanced segments,” he said in an interview. “AI is the big driver for the entire industry.”

