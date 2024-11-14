AST SpaceMobile Buys Rocket Launches From Bezos’ Blue Origin

(Bloomberg) -- AST SpaceMobile Inc., which aims to challenge Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the nascent market for space-based cellular service to mobile phones, has signed contracts with Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin and at least one other unnamed provider to launch dozens of its satellites into orbit.

The Midland, Texas-based company will use Blue Origin’s forthcoming New Glenn and existing vehicles to loft as many as 60 of its Block 2 satellites to low-Earth orbit over the next two years, the company said in a statement Thursday.

AST SpaceMobile didn’t specify the other vehicles it will be using, but a likely option is rival SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which is the most prolific rocket in the world.

AST SpaceMobile launched its first five satellites in October on a SpaceX rocket. It’s one of a handful of companies trying to use satellites to provide connectivity to everyday consumer smartphones, a market often referred to as “direct-to-cell.”

It has signed partnerships with Verizon and AT&T as it competes with SpaceX, which teamed up with T-Mobile US Inc. SpaceX is pursuing the market with its massive Starlink system, which boasts thousands of satellites in orbit.

