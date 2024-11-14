Kuwait Is Said to Weigh Replacing MD of $1 Trillion Wealth Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Kuwaiti officials are considering changes atop the country’s $1 trillion wealth fund, including potentially replacing its managing director, according to people familiar with the matter.

As part of the changes being discussed, Ghanem Al-Ghenaiman may leave the Kuwait Investment Authority, the people said, declining to be identified discussing confidential information. The executive was appointed in 2021 for a four-year term.

Officials have considered replacing him with KIA board member Saoud Salem Al-Sabah, the people said. No final decisions have been made.

Representatives for the fund didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail and phone call seeking comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.