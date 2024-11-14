Merck KGaA Beats Estimates on Boost From Life Science Unit

A logo stands outside the Merck KGaA headquarters as the drugmaker marks its 350th anniversary at the company's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Procter & Gamble Co. agreed last month to buy Mercks consumer-health business for 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to bolster growth, betting that vitamins and decongestants can hasten its comeback. Photographer: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Merck KGaA posted earnings that topped estimates as its life science unit recovers from its post-pandemic slump alongside positive growth trends in its other two businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes reached €1.62 billion ($1.7 billion) in the third quarter, according to a statement Thursday. That’s better than the €1.56 billion average of analyst estimates.

The German group confirmed its full-year guidance, specifying that adjusted earnings before interest and taxes are trending around the mid-point and sales around the lower half of the range.

The drug-to-semiconductor company targets a return to growth this year after suffering a post-pandemic slowdown. At the core of this is a recovery for its life science unit, which dipped last year as its boom from components for Covid tests and vaccines ended. Now that most customers emptied their excess inventories, Merck expects demand for drug delivery compounds to pick up again.

Read: Merck KGaA Boss Is Scoffing at the Obesity Hype: Leader Q&A

Merck said sales in its life science division returned to organic growth this quarter for the first time since the beginning of 2023.

Similarly, Merck’s electronics business posted another quarter of profitable growth, driven by strong demand for semiconductor materials for AI applications and advanced nodes. However, the recovery of the rest of the market for semiconductor materials continues to be delayed, the company said in the statement.

Its health care business showed good profitability thanks to multiple sclerosis drug Mavenclad and cancer drug Erbitux, as well as lower research and development expenses. But the company is still under pressure to shore up its pipeline after suffering some recent high-profile drug failures.

Shares rose 5.17% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Merck is based in Darmstadt, Germany, and is unaffiliated with the US-based Merck & Co.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.