Owner of Ukraine’s Largest Mobile Operator Calls for End to War

(Bloomberg) -- The parent company of Ukraine’s largest mobile provider called for an end to the war, pointing to the spiraling human cost of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Ukrainians have “put on a big fight” and they deserve “a solution with dignity,” Kaan Terzioglu, chief executive officer of Veon Ltd, told Bloomberg News on Thursday. “Every plane that takes off has to land at certain point. Every war has to stop,” he said when asked about the consequences of Donald Trump’s election win in for Ukraine.

Russia’s war has hit crucial services such as telecommunications hard and Kyivstar, Veon’s Ukrainian subsidiary, faced cyberattacks that affected millions of users. Some of its employees have been killed and displaced in a war which has now been raging for nearly 1,000 days. Now Trump’s victory has raised the prospect of an end to that war, even if one unfavorable to Kyiv.

Before his election victory, Trump vowed to broker a deal between Ukraine and Russia. That raised fears in Kyiv about the future of US aid on which it depends, and of being forced into a settlement allowing Russia to hold large parts of Ukraine’s territory.

Kyivstar employees are trying hard to “keep the network on but families are fragmented, people are really struggling and we need to give hope back,” Terzioglu said. “And we need to reconstruct Ukraine.”

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine forced Veon to leave its country of origin. Founded in 1992 as VimpelCom, the company was one of Russia’s first mobile phone operators. It now operates across six markets, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Veon, which is also listed on the Nasdaq, is in the midst of delisting its shares from Euronext Amsterdam. It last year appointed former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an independent non-executive director on Kyivstar’s board, citing the appointment as reflecting the company’s commitment to Ukraine. Trump has not named Pompeo for any role in his new administration.

Kyivstar pledged to invest $1 billion over a five-year period through 2027 to restore Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. It expects the funds to be used for network and digital services, including potential acquisitions or development of new assets, Veon said in June.

Last month Shah Capital Management Inc., one of Veon Ltd.’s shareholders, urged the company to list Kyivstar on the Nasdaq. It said Kyivstar has the potential of “being the sole Ukrainian investment theme on the US equity market.”

Terzioglu previously said Veon is considering a listing for Kyivstar, identifying Kyiv, Warsaw and London as possible venues.

