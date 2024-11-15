European Stocks Fall as Traders Trim Rate-Cut Bets; Sanofi Drops

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell as traders pared back expectations for an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December after cautious comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.8% lower by 8:07 a.m. in London, giving back much of Thursday’s rebound as it declined for the third day this week. Healthcare and technology stocks led Friday’s retreat.

In individual stocks, Sanofi SA was among European vaccine makers in decline after US President-elect Donald Trump said he’s tapping prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary. Evotec SE soared after attracting takeover interest from Nasdaq-listed biotech firm Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. for a deal that would value the German drug developer at €2 billion ($2.1 billion).

European equities have been under pressure since Trump won the race to the White House last week, with his so-called America-first policies, including hefty trade tariffs, widely expected to hurt markets outside the US.

Stronger data from China should help European carmakers, luxury and other exporters Friday, but “the rest of the market seems to focus mostly on the macro picture, which is not as good as it was a couple of weeks ago,” according to Joachim Klement, head of strategy, economics and ESG at Panmure Liberum.

“Markets are slowly coming to terms with the fact that inflation pressures remain high in the US and Europe and that the incoming US administration may put additional fuel on the embers,” added Klement.

Meanwhile, the UK economy cooled faster than expected in the third quarter, marking a disappointing start to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s promise to turbocharge growth.

Investors will keep an eye on US retail sales, due later on Friday. These likely saw another month of solid gains in October, with higher car sales boosting the headline, according to Bloomberg Economics.

For more on equity markets:

Small Caps’ Take-Off Is Delayed Again in Europe: Taking Stock

ASIA M&A WEEK AHEAD: Merck, CapitaLand Ascendas, Bumi Armada

Saudi Fund’s $1 Billion Deal Boosts Mideast Selldowns: ECM Watch

Trench Coats, Scarves and British Stars: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.