(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius’s President Prithvirajsing Roopun named Rama Krishna Sithanen central bank governor.

The former finance minister and economist will replace Harvesh Seegolam. He was recommended for the post by Mauritius’ new Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam who reclaimed the top post in Nov. 10 elections.

Sithanen’s three-year term will start Nov. 16, the office of the president said in a statement Friday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.