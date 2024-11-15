Peru’s Economy Expanded Faster Than Expected in September

(Bloomberg) -- Peru posted faster than expected growth in September, as economy continues to bounce back strongly from last year’s recession.

The economy expanded 3.2% compared to the same month a year earlier, higher than the 3.0% median estimate of nine economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Compared to a month earlier, the economy shank 0.26%.

Peruvian Finance Minister Jose Arista said this week that he’s confident the economy will grow 3.2% this year. Peru this week is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which Arista expects to boost the economy in the short-term, while the inauguration of the $1.3 billion China-owned Chancay port this week could boost it in the middle-term.

Peru’s central bank most recently cut interest rates to 5.00%, the lowest benchmark borrowing costs in Latin America, as inflation remains on target and the economy grows strongly.

In a separate report, the unemployment rate in the country’s capital city, Lima, fell more than expected to 5.7% in October, from 5.8% in September.

