RFK Jr.’s Leadership Seen Accelerating Faltering Vaccine Use

(Bloomberg) -- The world is trying to figure out how much Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can do to limit vaccine use. It turns out, quite a lot.

If confirmed by the Senate to become Secretary of Health and Human Services in the next Trump administration, Kennedy will be in charge of deciding the leadership of agencies that approve, recommend, distribute and stockpile vaccines.

“We’ll begin to see more in terms of just personnel, the old adage that personnel is policy,” said Jason Schwartz, an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health, referring to key appointments Kennedy would make at the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I am certain that we’ll see appointees at FDA and CDC who share some of the priorities and mindsets of the potential secretary.”

Denial of vaccines’ benefits has already led to increases in rates of preventable disease such as measles and whooping cough, infections that once killed thousands of Americans yearly. The selection of Kennedy has the potential to further erode public trust in shots, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

‘Major Challenge’

An environmental lawyer, Kennedy doesn’t have training in science or medicine. During the pandemic, he drew widespread condemnation for calling vaccines against Covid-19 a “crime against humanity” and comparing their use to the Nazi Holocaust. Studies have shown the shots saved millions of lives worldwide.

By “continuing to promote the lies that he does about vaccines, he creates a major challenge in terms of confidence,” said Osterholm, who also advised the Biden administration on Covid and the George W. Bush administration on biosecurity. Kennedy “merely has to cast doubt on the vaccines to create a major problem.”

Shares of vaccine makers including Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Novavax Inc. fell late Thursday after Trump announced the nomination and continued falling Friday.

Kennedy’s appointment could have important implications for recommended vaccines and the funding of programs that distribute them, Schwartz said. The CDC, which sets recommended vaccination schedules for children and adults, is vulnerable to “pretty dramatic transformation,” he said.

“I fully expect to see new advisers appointed to that advisory committee,” he said, with a “new approach to the kinds of recommendations that CDC has put forward for decades.”

Safety Data

CDC’s vaccine recommendations lead to coverage requirements for private insurance plans and the Vaccines for Children program that allow individuals to obtain them without paying out of pocket, Schwartz said.

Kennedy’s appointment would jeopardize “those incredibly important tools that make vaccines available and affordable,” he said. “That’s a real concern going forward.”

The big question around Kennedy’s appointment is how much he would push FDA reviewers to require companies to provide more safety data for drug approvals, said Duane Wright, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“That ends up making the decision more burdensome or stretches out the process so there are potential delays,” Wright said.

