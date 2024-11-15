Swiss Growth Slows as Manufacturing Weakness Weighs on Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss economic momentum slowed, a sign that the strong franc and weak foreign demand are taking a toll on the export-focused nation.

Gross domestic product adjusted for sports events in the third quarter increased 0.2% from the previous period, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday in a flash reading. That’s down from 0.5% three months earlier and in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

“Growth in the service sector is offset by a negative performance in industry,” officials said in a statement that described the outcome as “below average.” Fuller details for the quarter are due on Nov. 29.

The strong franc — which has been appreciating throughout the second half of the year — has been weighing on parts of Switzerland’s robust economy as it makes manufacturers’ exports more expensive. Weak demand from struggling European trading partners have been adding to companies’ worries.

An exception from the trend has so far been the nation’s large pharmaceutical industry, whose consumers abroad are less price sensitive. This saw it significantly extend its contribution to growth earlier in the year.

Exports over all industries are still expected to stagnate until the first quarter of next year, according to economists at the KOF research center of ETH Zurich. Given slow inflation and low unemployment, private consumers support growth, they wrote in their autumn forecast.

Due to the Paris Olympics and the European soccer cup earlier this year, actual GDP figures are set to be higher than those adjusted for sport events. This is because the championships benefit organizations like the International Olympic Committee or the Union of European Football Associations, which are based in Switzerland.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg and Joel Rinneby.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.