Trump Team Backs Hegseth for Pentagon Amid Report on Police Probe

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 31: Pete Hegseth attends FOX News All American New Year at Wildhorse Saloon on December 31, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Photographer: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images North America

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump’s team stood by Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defense secretary, after media reports that police investigated a sexual assault claim against him and that his tattoos raised concern by a fellow Army member.

“President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates” for his administration, Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, said in a statement. “Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed.”

“We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense,” Cheung said.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Hegseth was investigated by police in California following an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2017 and that Trump’s transition team is weighing his future in light of the revelations. The Post report cited a person familiar with the complaint without identifying them.

Monterey police said they investigated Hegseth, an Army veteran and Fox News host, and that the incident didn’t result in criminal charges. The Post quoted Tim Parlatore, an attorney for Hegseth, as saying that the assault allegation was “fully investigated and found not to be true.”

Separately, Hegseth was flagged as a possible “insider threat” by a fellow Army National Guard member who received images of his tattoos, researched their meaning and determined they had sufficient connection to extremist groups to elevate the email to his commanding officers, the Associated Press reported.

Trump nominated Hegseth — author of books including Battle for the American Mind and The War on Warriors — as part of his push to fill major administration posts quickly. If confirmed by the Senate, he’d be an unconventional choice for a role that has traditionally gone to former military leaders, lawmakers or government officials with decades of experience.

--With assistance from Stephanie Lai.

