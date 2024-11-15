Ukraine War to End Quicker Under Trump, Zelenskiy Tells Suspilne

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells Suspilne media platform that under US president-elect Donald Trump the war in Ukraine will end quicker, according to Suspilne website.

“Definitely, under the policy of the team which will be in charge of the White House, the war will end quicker. This is their approach, their promise to their society, it is also very important to them,” he said.

Trump, who takes office in January, has said he’d seek a quick deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone call earlier on Friday, the first direct communication between the leaders in almost two years and discussed the war in Ukraine.

