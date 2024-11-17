Cineworld Owners Consider US Listing for Cinema Chain, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- Cineworld’s owners are considering listing the movie theater chain — which left the London Stock Exchange in 2023 — in New York in 2026, Sky News reported Sunday.

The deal would likely be for operations outside of the UK, with the group expected to look at a sale of its British business later, though no decisions have been reached yet, according to the report.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US in 2022, after Covid lockdowns led to the enforced closing of many of its outlets. In August last year the firm delisted from the LSE and was effectively taken over by its lenders.

It was more recently affected by a reduction in new releases because of screen writers and actors’ strikes in 2023, leading it to slash the burden of rent costs of its UK arm through a British restructuring plan.

