Johnson Says Congress Will ‘Do the Math’ on Key Trump Tax Pledge

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Donald Trump's plan to end income tax on tips would have to be paid for, injecting a note of caution into one of the president-elect's key campaign pledges.

“This is one of the promises that he wants to deliver on,” Johnson said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union. “We’re going to try to make that happen in the Congress. You’ve got to do the math.”

Johnson paired his comment with pledges to swiftly advance Trump’s economic agenda once the newly elected Congress is in place with Republican majorities in the House and Senate. The former president rolled out a series of tax-cut proposals during his succesful bid to return to the White House, including rescinding taxes on overtime, Social Security checks and tips.

“You have got to make sure that these new savings for the American people can be paid for and make sure the economy is a pro-growth economy,” said Johnson, who was among allies accompanying Trump to an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Congress faces a tax marathon next year as many of the provisions from the Republicans’ 2017 tax bill expire at the end of 2025. Trump’s declared goal is to extend all of the personal income tax cuts and further reduce the corporate tax rate.

A more immediate challenge may be ahead as Trump seeks to install loyalists as cabinet members for his second term starting in January, including former Representative Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.

Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, which he has denied. RFK Jr. is a vaccine skeptic and has endorsed misleading messages about vaccine safety.

Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect’s son who has been a key player in the cabinet picks, said he expects many of the choices will face pushback.

“Some of them are going to be controversial,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “They’re controversial because they’ll actually get things done.”

‘Because of My Father’

Trump Jr. suggested the transition team has options if any candidate fails to pass Senate muster.

“We’re showing him lists of 10 or 12 people for every position,” he said. “So we do have backup plans, but I think we’re obviously going with the strongest candidates first.”

Trump Jr. said incoming Senate Majority leader John Thune owes his post to the president-elect.

“I think we have control of the Senate because of my father,” he said. “John Thune’s able to be the majority leader because of my father, because he got a bunch of other people over the line.”

