Lula’s Wife Curses Out Elon Musk on Eve of Brazil’s G-20

(Bloomberg) -- “F--- you, Elon Musk,” Brazil’s first lady said as her husband geared up to host a high-stakes summit of Group of 20 leaders.

Rosangela da Silva, the wife of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took aim at the billionaire owner of the X platform at a Saturday event in Rio de Janeiro while talking about the need to regulate social media networks and combat fake news.

The feud has been brewing between Lula’s camp and the world’s richest man since even before Brazil’s Supreme Court blocked access to X earlier this year. Janja, as the first lady is known, last year threatened to sue the social media company after an apparent hack of her account, accusing Musk of failing to adequately respond.

Musk later responded on X to a video of Janja cursing him, saying “they will lose the next election.” Brazil’s next presidential contest is in 2026. Leftist Lula had a razor-thin victory over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in 2022.

A spokesperson for Lula declined to comment. After Janja spoke at the event, however, Lula said that “we don’t have to offend or curse anyone.”

A spokesperson for Janja did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Andrew Rosati.

