Commerzbank Shares Seen Rising 35% on UniCredit Deal, KBW Says

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG shares could surge as much as 35% if the German lender is taken over by Italian bank UniCredit SpA, according to analysts at KBW.

UniCredit could offer up to €21 a share should it move ahead with a full takeover bid, KBW analysts Thomas Hallett and Hugo Cruz wrote in a note Monday. The shares are currently trading around 16 euros. If UniCredit decides to walk away, Commerzank’s stock “would be under material pressure” and risks declining about 20%, they said.

Commerzbank investors are “better off under the UniCredit umbrella,” the analysts wrote. They expect UniCredit to make a final decision soon after Commerzbank’s capital markets day on Feb. 13 and German federal elections set for Feb. 23.

UniCredit has said it’s considering acquiring its German rival after building a major stake in the Frankfurt-based lender. The deal would create a bigger and better bank, UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel has said, while both Commerzbank management and the German government oppose it.

The German government could prevent a full takeover by using its 12% stake in Commerzbank, which would hinder UniCredit’s ability to achieve full cost savings, the analysts said.

Shares of Commerzbank have gained 26% since news about UniCredit raising its stake in the German lender first emerged in September.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.