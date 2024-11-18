Goldman Readies Plans to Spin-Out Its Digital Assets Platform

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is speaking with potential partners as it plans to spin out its digital-assets platform into a new company for large financial firms to create, trade and settle financial instruments via blockchain technology.

The bank is in talks with a number of market participants on the plans as it continues to build out the platform’s capabilities and develop new commercial use cases, Mathew McDermott, Goldman’s global head of Digital Assets, said in an interview. Plans for the new company are in the early stages, but the long term goal is to execute the spin-out within the next 12 to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals, McDermott said.

“It’s in the best interest of the market to have something that is industry-owned,” he said.

Electronic trading platform Tradeweb Markets Inc., said in a statement that it will work with Goldman to bring new commercial use cases to the digital assets platform, becoming its first strategic partner.

Goldman’s plans comes as large financial institutions and governments try to use the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies to issue, trade and settle traditional assets such as cash or bonds faster and more efficiently. Crypto has been on a tear since Donald Trump won the US presidential elections this month as investors bet his stance on digital assets will add new impetus to the industry.

Separately, Goldman is looking to facilitate secondaries transactions in private digital assets companies for its clients, McDermott said. That could make it easier for family offices and other clients who are looking for liquidity, while allowing buyers to take advantage of private market discounts, he said. The bank is also seeking to resume its Bitcoin-backed lending activities, he added.

Goldman launched its Digital Asset Platform in 2022 as a way to issue traditional assets using blockchain technology and it has since been used in transactions including the issuance of bonds for the European Investment Bank. While the goal is for the technology platform to be owned by a new entity, Goldman will retain its digital assets team and continue to expand its broader activities in the space, McDermott said.

The bank has a history of spinning out software platforms built in-house. In 2013 it broke out electronic trading software group REDI Technologies, while a few years later it spun out Simon, a structured investments market place that was part of the bank’s Marquee platform.

Wall Street’s blockchain efforts have been ongoing for around a decade, and while some applications are now live, few have reached significant scale. In part that’s because companies are reluctant to get involved in systems created by their competitors.

According to McDermott, the ambition is that an industry-owned digital-asset platform will expand its use, for example in areas such as the tokenization of funds for use as collateral via blockchain.

“If you are trying to build out a scalable marketplace, you want to have the right strategic participants embracing this technology,” McDermott said. “You want a number that is nimble enough to operate, driven by the commercial use cases.”

