House Ethics Panel to Meet Amid Pressure to Reveal Matt Gaetz Findings

(Bloomberg) -- The House Ethics Committee plans to meet behind closed doors Wednesday as it faces demands to release its findings on sexual misconduct allegations against former Representative Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be US Attorney General, according to people familiar with the plan.

Both Republican and Democratic senators have pressed for access to the investigation’s results as they consider confirmation of Gaetz but House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the panel to keep the findings confidential.

Gaetz quit Congress days before the Ethics Committee was scheduled to deliberate on how to handle results from its probe into allegations that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl in exchange for money, took illicit drugs and accepted improper gifts. The former representative has denied the accusations.

The Justice Department had conducted a criminal investigation that included allegations Gaetz had sex with a minor in exchange for money but decided in February 2023 not to file any charges against him.

The House ethics panel was set to meet on Friday, but had scrapped those plans as the political struggle over the release of the report intensified. The panel has now rescheduled that meeting for Wednesday when it would likely discuss other items as well, the people familiar said.

Tom Rust, chief counsel and staff director for the committee, declined to comment on or even confirm the Wednesday meeting.

Johnson has said releasing the results of the Ethics Committee probe would open “a Pandora’s box,” setting a precedent for disclosing potentially derogatory information on a former House member.

A lightning rod even within his own caucus, Gaetz nomination was viewed warily by some of his colleagues in GOP. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose ouster from House leadership was initiated by Gaetz, said that the Floridian’s nomination would be rejected by the Republican Senate.

Incoming Senate majority leader John Thune told Fox News Channel last week about Trump’s controversial picks that “none of this is gonna be easy.” GOP Senator John Cornyn of Texas said the chamber should have access to the House ethics report.

Thune and the Republican establishment in the Senate may be headed for conflict with Trump over his controversial appointments.

Trump has indicated that in his second term where his party controls both chambers of Congress that he’ll push for a radical transformation of the Justice Department, which sits at the apex of the machinery that the president-elect will need to carry out his agenda from enforcing federal laws to litigating controversial matters.

In the Senate, Trump has demanded that the Republican leadership back his ability to bypass confirmation proceedings in the chamber through recess appointments. Thune had repeatedly pledged to “explore all options” to get Trump’s nominees over the line.

Trump has made some unconventional choices apart from Gaetz. Among these are Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, and former Democrat turned fierce MAGA adherent Tulsi Gabbard to run national intelligence.

--With assistance from Alicia Diaz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.