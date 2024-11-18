Super Micro Shares Jump on Compliance Plan, New Auditor

People walk in front of Super Micro Computer Inc. headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. China's exploitation of products made by Supermicro, as the U.S. company is known, has been under federal scrutiny for much of the past decade, according to 14 former law enforcement and intelligence officials familiar with the matter.

(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. shares jumped as much as 21% after the company hired a new auditor and filed a plan to come into compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

The server maker said it submitted a plan to the Nasdaq Exchange for filing its 10-K financial disclosure report delayed in August. The company also announced that it appointed BDO USA as its independent auditor, effective immediately.

“In its compliance plan to Nasdaq, the company indicated that it believes that it will be able to complete its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and its quarterly report on 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and become current with its periodic reports within the discretionary period available to the Nasdaq staff to grant,” Super Micro said Monday in a statement.

If Super Micro’s plan is accepted by the exchange, its new deadline for the document will likely be pushed to February. It will be able to stay listed on the Nasdaq until a final decision about its compliance is made.

The filing is the latest update in a tumultuous few months for Super Micro. The San Jose, California-based company delayed filing its annual 10-K following a damaging report from short seller Hindenburg Research, and last week said it would be late with quarterly reports. Super Micro is also facing a US Department of Justice probe, and in October, its auditor Ernst & Young LLP resigned, citing concerns over Super Micro’s transparency and governance. Shares have tumbled more than 85% from a peak in March.

