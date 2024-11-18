Trump Argument on Removing DA Canceled by Georgia Appeals Court

(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s Court of Appeals canceled a Dec. 5 argument on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the criminal case against Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election, removing another legal hurdle before the president-elect takes office on Jan. 20.

The court offered no explanation Monday in its one-sentence order, saying only the hearing was “cancelled until further notice.” Trump’s lawyers have argued that Willis should be taken off the case because she had a romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor.

Trump’s lawyers haven’t been able to thwart criminal cases against him in state courts in New York and Georgia, but his legal team is reinvigorating its push since he defeated Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the special counsel overseeing his two federal cases is preparing to drop those prosecutions before he’s sworn in on Jan. 20.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow declined to comment.

Georgia’s case against Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants involves allegations that they conspired to spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and pressured state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s win.

Although Trump has denied any wrongdoing, four other defendants in the case have pleaded guilty. Trump faces eight felony counts in Georgia, after the Atlanta judge overseeing the case, Scott McAfee, dismissed some charges against him.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.