Trump Team Shows Support for Warsh as Treasury Feuding Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s key advisers are signaling support for Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, to be the next Treasury secretary, according to people familiar with the matter.

Still, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent maintains the support of the advisers, who are also open to Warsh as an alternative, they said. Trump has yet to make a decision and has appeared irritated by infighting over the job in the past week, the people said.

Warsh, who has spent time with the transition team since Election Day, advising on economic policy and personnel decisions, is expected to visit Palm Beach this week, they said.

The former Federal Reserve governor, who Trump considered nominating as Fed chair in 2017, as of last week hadn’t been in the mix for the Treasury job. But turmoil between Bessent and Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald LP, for the job has prompted Trump’s team to look for alternative candidates for the president-elect to consider, the people said.

Crucially, the drama has impeded Trump’s ability to quickly tap someone for a job that is the most powerful in global economics and finance after voters sent him back to the White House with an overwhelming mandate to fulfill his broad economic agenda.

Warsh married into the Lauder family, known for the eponymous Estée Lauder cosmetics empire.

