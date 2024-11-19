Amcor to Acquire Berry Global in $8.4 Billion Packaging Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Amcor Plc agreed to acquire Berry Global Group Inc. for about $8.4 billion in a combination of two of the world’s biggest makers of packaging.

Shareholders of Evansville, Indiana-based Berry will receive 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share in the all-stock transaction, according to a statement. At $73.59 per Berry share, the price represents a roughly 10% premium to Monday’s close.

Amcor, which is based in Zurich, will hold about 63% of the combined companies, which have revenue of $24 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of $4.3 billion, including run-rate synergies, according to the statement.

