(Bloomberg) -- An opposition leader won elections in the semi-autonomous region of Somaliland, beating incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi.

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi obtained about 64% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 13 vote, while Abdi garnered 34%, according to results announced on Tuesday by the electoral body in capital, Garowe.

