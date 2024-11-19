‘Tiger Seed’ Fund Sues Robertson’s Firm to End Profit-Sharing

(Bloomberg) -- One of Julian Robertson’s “Tiger seed” funds is suing to invalidate the 2004 investment deal by which the late hedge fund pioneer provided millions in startup capital in exchange for a share of future profits.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in New York, Hound Partners accused Tiger Management of failing to live up to what it characterized as a marketing agreement. According to Hound, Tiger has already made more than $150 million on a $23 million investment, but its referral of new clients has fallen off dramatically in recent years. Hound, which managed $2.2 billion as of last December, is asking for a court order terminating the deal.

Tiger filed its own suit on Monday, seeking a declaration that the agreement remains valid. It accused Hound and its founder, Jonathan Auerbach, of trying to take advantage of Robertson’s 2022 death to renege on an ironclad deal. According to Tiger, Robertson took a chance on an unproven Auerbach, who benefited immensely from the relationship over the past two decades but now wants to keep more money for himself.

“We have greatly valued our longstanding relationship with Tiger Management, but Tiger’s conduct left Hound Partners with no choice,” a spokesman for Hound said in a statement. Tiger declined to comment.

The dueling suits highlight a rare breach between Robertson’s firm and one of the managers it’s backed. Investing in other funds became Robertson’s main focus after he shuttered his own Tiger Fund in 2000, and many of his so-called “Tiger cubs” and “Tiger seeds” became big Wall Street names in their own right. George Soros and Steve Cohen are other hedge fund titans who boast similar alumni networks.

Tiger ‘DNA’

Among the more famous Tiger alumni are Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital. Another is Bill Hwang, who is facing sentencing Wednesday for fraud and market manipulation tied to the collapse of his Archegos Capital Management.

Seeding deals often involve an initial investment coupled with a guarantee that the backer receives a portion of its revenue stream. Hedge funds make much of their profits from so-called management and incentive fees — traditionally about 2% of assets the fund runs and 20% of profits. According to Tiger’s suit, it’s entitled to receive 12% of Hound’s gross performance fees.

In its suit, Tiger said there was no termination provision in the deal with Hound and denied any breach of the agreement on its part. It argued that Robertson’s backing had been “transformative” for Auerbach and Hound, which allegedly continues to tout its Tiger “DNA.”

Hound said in its suit that it specifically bargained for marketing support when it renegotiated the profit-sharing deal in 2011, saying it had long counted on Tiger’s “rolodex” for investor leads. But those fell off sharply over the past decade, Hound said.

“After providing Hound with nearly fifty viable marketing referrals from 2012 to 2015, Tiger has made fewer than one introduction a year since 2016,” Hound said in its complaint. Its own efforts yielded $1 billion in new capital in 2022 and 2023, Hound claims.

But Tiger seemed to take aim at that money in its suit, saying it had backed Hound through years of underperformance and as assets fell.

It’s “no coincidence that defendants’ purported termination comes in the first year in many years that Tiger is entitled to a significantly higher revenue share,” it said. Tiger said its share mainly benefits Robertson’s charitable foundation.

The cases are Hound Partners LLC v Tiger Management LLC and Tiger Management LLC v Hound Partners LLC, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.