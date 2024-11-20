Barr Plans to Serve Full Term as Fed’s Top Bank Cop

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s top banking cop, said he plans to serve his entire term when questioned about what he would do if President-elect Donald Trump sought to fire him.

“As Chair Powell said, we serve fixed terms of office and I intend to serve my fixed term of office,” Barr told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Barr’s response came after Representative Maxine Waters raised the issue and asked if he would pack up and go if Trump called to fire him. Barr’s term as vice chair for supervision ends in July 2026 and his term as a member of the board ends in January 2032.

Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he wouldn’t resign if asked by Trump. He said Trump lacks the legal authority to remove the chair or other senior Fed officials in Washington.

Barr is testifying before the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing with President Joe Biden’s banking watchdogs. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg and Michael Hsu, acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are also appearing at the hearing.

