CPKC's hydrogen fuelling stations for locomotives now up and running, railway says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City reported a six per cent increase in comparison to 2023 in it's third quarter earnings report.

CALGARY — Railway company Canadian Pacific Kansas City says its two new hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Calgary and Edmonton are operational. The stations are part of CPKC’s hydrogen locomotive program, through which the railway company is retrofitting a number of diesel locomotives with hydrogen fuel cells so they can operate without directly generating emissions.

The construction of the stations was the result of CPKC’s partnership with Atco EnPower, a division of Canadian Utilities Ltd., which will operate the facilities.

CPKC announced in 2020 that it would design and build North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive using fuel cells and batteries to power the locomotive’s electric traction motors.

Unlike traditional diesel engines, hydrogen-powered locomotives emit only water vapour.

CPKC currently has three hydrogen-powered locomotives in service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.