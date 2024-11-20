Galderma Backers Offer to Sell Further $1.4 Billion Stake

CeraVe, Cetaphil, Laroche-Posay, e.lf., and Neutrogena facial cleansers arranged in Germantown, New York, US, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Neutrogenas sales have been dropping to other brands such as CeraVe. Neutrogena now as a new CEO and they are hoping to revive the brand. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Several Galderma Group AG shareholders are offering a 6% stake in the skincare group that could raise around 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion), according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

EQT AB, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte are offering 14.3 million shares, the terms showed. The deal had received enough orders to cover the shares available, according to a message seen by Bloomberg.

The share sale is the second such offering in less than three months. The group of backers previously sold a stake in September, raising about 1.1 billion Swiss francs. In August, France’s L’Oreal SA also agreed to acquire a 10% stake from the group of shareholders.

Shares in Galderma, whose brands include Cetaphil and Alastin, have risen 62% from its initial public offering in March. The $2.6 billion listing was Europe’s second-largest so far this year.

Shareholders in newly public companies have recently offloaded stakes in a bid to return cash to their funders. Ardian, Warburg Pincus and Apollo Global Management Inc. are among the buyout firms that have sold shares this year in companies they backed.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Citigroup Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are managing the sale of Galderma shares.

