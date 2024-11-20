Pfizer Names Oncology Head Boshoff as Chief Science Officer

A Pfizer sign is seen outside the Pfizer research and manufacturing site in Andover, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Pfizer is uniquely positioned to manufacture the next generation of flu shots. Photographer: Sophie Park/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. named oncology research head Chris Boshoff as the drug company’s chief scientific officer, replacing Mikael Dolsten, whose planned departure was announced earlier this year.

Boshoff will assume the new role at the beginning of January, Pfizer said Wednesday in a statement. He’ll report directly to CEO Albert Bourla and will oversee research and development across all therapeutic areas.

Boshoff will inherit a drug pipeline that has come under fire from Wall Street in recent years as Pfizer searches for top-selling products to replace the company’s rapidly declining Covid revenue. The selection of an oncology expert as its science chief underscores the company’s focus on cancer as the most important growth area.

Boshoff has been at Pfizer more than 11 years, delivering 24 approved medicines, according to the statement. Before working in the pharma industry, he was founding Director of the University College London Cancer Institute.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.