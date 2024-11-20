Rogers Sports and Media cuts a ‘few dozen’ jobs in its audio business

Rebecca Teltscher, portfolio manager of Newhaven Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss BCE selling MLSE stake to Rogers for $4.7B.

TORONTO — Rogers Sports and Media has cut what it says are a “few dozen” jobs in its audio business. Company spokesperson Charmaine Khan says the radio industry is continuing to feel the pressure of an uncertain advertising market.

She says Rogers has made some difficult but necessary changes impacting roles in several markets.

Khan says the company recognized and thanked the employees who are leaving the company for their dedication.

Rogers has 56 radio stations across the country.

It also has a podcast and streaming audio network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.