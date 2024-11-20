Trump Calls for Hush-Money Case to Be Dismissed ‘Immediately’

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s hush-money case should be “immediately” dismissed because continuing with his prosecution would “hamstring the operation” of the US government, his lawyers told a Manhattan judge.

Trump’s lawyers said in a letter to the court on Wednesday that pursuing the case would be “uniquely destabilizing to the country.” Trump faces as long as four years in prison after a jury in May found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for payments to an adult film star before the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, prosecutors told the judge that they will fight any attempt to dismiss the case, but indicated they are open to delaying any proceedings while Trump is in the White House.

In response, his lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove said in the letter that the results of the election earlier this month place the prosecution — the only one of four criminal cases filed against the former president to reach trial — at odds with the Constitution. They asked Manhattan state justice Juan Merchan to give them until Dec. 20 to file a formal motion describing their reasons why the case should be dismissed.

“The Constitution forbids placing into the hands of a single prosecutor and grand jury the practical power to interfere with the ability of a popularly elected President to carry out his constitutional functions,” his lawyers wrote. “Just as a sitting President is completely immune from any criminal process, so too is President Trump as President-elect.”

