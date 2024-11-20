Trump Picks Former Attorney General Whitaker as NATO Ambassador

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump has picked Republican lawyer Matthew Whitaker to be the US Ambassador to NATO, selecting a former loyal aide from his first administration as his envoy to an international alliance he regularly criticizes.

“I have full confidence in Matt’s ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity, and unwavering Dedication,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World.”

Trump has assailed NATO allies over their defense spending. On the campaign trail he has threatened that the US will not come to the aid of allies who do not spend enough for their own militaries. The NATO post requires Senate confirmation.

In Whitaker, 55, Trump has enlisted a trusted ally who was a center of controversy as the nation’s top law enforcement official. He served as acting attorney general from November 2018 to February 2019 after Trump forced out his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

Whitaker has accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of using “novel legal theories” to charge Trump with crimes in order to interfere with the 2024 election. Smith brought two cases against Trump, one for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election and the other accusing him of mishandling classified information and obstructing justice after he left office.

As acting attorney general, Whitaker oversaw Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. At the time, critics feared that Whitaker would interfere with Mueller’s investigation or shut it down. However, he allowed Mueller to continue unimpeded.

Here’s the latest on Trump’s transition:

Gaetz Meets Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was committed to handling the nomination of Trump’s choice for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, with “fairness” and urged lawmakers not to rush to judgment after a meeting with the controversial pick on Wednesday.

Graham in a statement urged fellow Republicans to allow the confirmation process to play out and allow Gaetz, who is facing intense scrutiny over a House sexual misconduct probe, to make his case for being the nation’s top law enforcement official.

“My record is clear. I tend to defer to presidential cabinet choices unless the evidence suggests disqualification,” Graham said. “I fear the process surrounding the Gaetz nomination is turning into an angry mob, and unverified allegations are being treated as if they are true.”

“After years of being investigated by the Department of Justice, no charges were brought against Matt Gaetz. This is something we should all remember,” the South Carolina Republican added. “I would also urge my colleagues to go back to a time-tested process, receive relevant information, and give the nominee a chance to make their case as to why they should be confirmed.”

Republicans will be in control of the Senate in January, but Gaetz’s confirmation is not assured.

Gaetz and Graham were joined in the meeting by Vice President-elect JD Vance, an Ohio senator. Vance is arranging sitdowns between key Republicans and two of Trump’s most controversial selections for his cabinet, Gaetz and Pete Hegseth, a Fox News Channel host and Army National Guard member, who has been tapped for Defense secretary.

Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault while Gaetz has been investigated for sexual misconduct. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

The House Ethics Committee is under pressure to release its findings from an investigation of Gaetz ahead of his confirmation process. The panel plans to meet Wednesday.

Senators in both parties have requested more information from the Ethics committee on Gaetz but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the panel to keep its findings confidential.

The Justice Department investigated allegations that Gaetz had sex with a minor in exchange for money but decided in February 2023 not to file any charges against him. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Gaetz resigned from Congress days before the Ethics committee was scheduled to deliberate on how to handle results from its investigation.

