Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Consideration as Attorney General

Matt Gaetz is withdrawing from consideration to be US attorney general in a major defeat for President-elect Donald Trump who wanted him to overhaul the Justice Department.

“It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a post on X Thursday. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

Gaetz, 42, a former congressman from Florida, came under intense scrutiny in response to a long-running House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct. The Justice Department also investigated Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking of a minor but informed his lawyers last year that the probe was closed without charges.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Since the Gaetz nomination was announced last week, it appeared he faced an uphill battle for confirmation. Gaetz dropped out after it became clear that the former congressman didn’t have enough support in the Senate to gain confirmation, said a person familiar with the matter.

The decision to withdraw Gaetz from consideration represents a stinging rebuke for Trump when it comes to one of his first key moves as he prepares to take office. Gaetz was seen as a top choice to carry out Trump’s agenda on immigration, policing and other hot-button social issues.

Trump Post

Trump said he appreciated Gaetz’s efforts for the nomination in a posting Thursday on Truth Social.

“He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect,” Trump wrote. “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

Trump has indicated that he’ll push for a radical transformation of the Justice Department, which has more than 115,000 employees. The department sits at the apex of the machinery that Trump will need to carry out his agenda from enforcing federal laws to litigating controversial matters. It also plays a key role in doling out billions of dollars in grant funding for immigration enforcement, border security and policing.

Gaetz was “the outlier in regards to the level of an uphill battle ahead for Senate confirmation,” said Republican strategist Josh Novotney.

“As much as he may have been one Trump liked to maybe get in there and fire a bunch of political prosecutors, I think there are other people that are going to be effective at that if that’s what he wants to do,” Novotney said.

In the resignation letters Gaetz sent to the House and Florida governor, he said he didn’t intend “to take the oath of office” when his new congressional term begins next year.

