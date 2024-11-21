Mexico Says There’s Plan to Receive Mexicans Deported by Trump

The border wall along the US-Mexico border in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed his intention to use the US military to carry out what he has vowed will be the largest mass deportation in US history.

(Bloomberg) -- The Mexican government has a plan to receive Mexicans living in the US if Donald Trump makes good on his promise of mass deportations, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“In case there are deportations, we are going to receive Mexicans and we have a plan for that,” Sheinbaum said Thursday during her daily press conference, raising the tone against the US president-elect’s claims. “We don’t agree that migrants should be treated as criminals.”

Sheinbaum added that her government will show Trump’s team a presentation on the importance of Mexicans’ work in the US, which includes the big resources they pay in taxes.

During his presidential campaign, Trump has threatened to carry out mass deportations of undocumented migrants, accusing them of increasing crime in the country.

Trade Deal

Sheinbaum also said that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told her that he doesn’t want Mexico removed from the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, known as USMCA, even though some Canadian officials have called for the Latin American country to be removed from the pact.

Trudeau has said before his government has concerns about Mexico’s trade with China amid the review of the USMCA scheduled for 2026, but he said he was hopeful the three countries are going to be able to work constructively on the issues over the coming months.

Some Canadian provincial leaders, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, have said Canada should pursue a bilateral trade deal with the US due to Mexico’s more open trade with China.

Sheinbaum noted that the only plant making vehicles of a Chinese brand in North America— referring to BYD, but without naming it directly— is in Pasadena, California, and not in Mexico.

The president also presented on Thursday her government water plan, which seeks to review water concessions and increase agricultural productivity.

The plan, which includes the construction of several dams, aqueducts and flood protection works, also seeks to clean up the country’s three most polluted rivers, said Efrain Morales, head of the national water commission known as Conagua, during the press conference.

Sheinbaum also added that her government is analyzing invitations to visit foreign countries such as China, France and South Korea but that her focus remains Mexico.

--With assistance from Amy Stillman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.